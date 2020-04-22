Trump sees crimson as Harvard receives millions in virus aid, wants it back
US President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that Harvard, the world’s wealthiest university, pay back millions it received under a massive government stimulus package meant to cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Harvard, you pay that money back. I want Harvard to pay the money back, ok? And if they don’t do that, then we’ll do something else,” Trump said at his daily briefing on the pandemic.
“I don’t like it at all. This is meant for workers. This isn’t meant for one of the richest institutions … in the world,” the billionaire president continued.
Shortly after Trump spoke, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based university tweeted that it was allocated $8.6 million as part of the historic $2.2 trillion package passed last month to stimulate the collapsing US economy.
It said 100 percent of the funds would be given to students “facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic”, and stressed that the money did not fall under the Paycheck Protection Program for small business relief.
“President Trump is right that it would not have been appropriate for our institution to receive funds that were designated for struggling small businesses,” it tweeted.
It did not respond directly to Trump’s call for the money to be repaid.
“Give it back. Everyone, literally everyone, needs it more than you,” responded one user, Ellen Sledge.
The university has been under fire for a day already over the funds.
“The last time Harvard got this much money out of the blue, they had to accept Jared Kushner,” joked Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Twitter, referring to Trump’s son-in-law, on Monday.
The Department of Education was to receive $30.8 billion to support schools and universities, which are closed across the country, under the stimulus package.
The Harvard Crimson reported Tuesday that the university’s endowment, the largest of any in the world, was last valued in 2019 at $40.9 billion — though it cited administrators as saying that may have declined to the “mid 30-billion range” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas investigating meat processing plants over coronavirus outbreaks
The Department of State Health Services is looking into outbreaks at JBS Beef in Moore County and Tyson Foods in Shelby County.
State health officials confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the JBS Beef packing plant in the Texas Panhandle, part of ongoing efforts to monitor major meat processing plants as the pandemic continues to threaten food supply chains.
Earlier this month, the Department of State Health Services conducted an epidemiological investigation in Shelby County that identified a cluster of 14 coronavirus cases and two related deaths that were “in some manner” tied to employees of a Tyson Foods facility.
Trump tries to reassure seniors he won’t let them die after polling shows he’s hemorrhaging their support
Recent polls have shown that President Donald Trump is actually losing support among older voters amid his chaotic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the president is trying to reassure them that he won't let them die.
In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president promoted the reopening of the American economy while also taking care to note that older Americans will need special protections.
"States are safely coming back," the president wrote. "Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL!"
Can dogs detect COVID-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Can dogs detect COVID-19? A British charity believes so, and has begun training canines to sniff out the coronavirus following previous screening success with various illnesses.
Medical Detection Dogs, set up in 2008 to harness dogs' sharp sense of smell to detect human diseases, started working on the project late last month.
In its training room in Milton Keynes, in central England, the dogs are being intensively trained to sniff out samples of the virus, and indicate when they have found it to receive a treat.
The approach is based on a belief that each disease triggers a distinct odour, which canines are uniquely well-placed to smell.