Trump skips daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing — for the first time since Easter Sunday

Members of the White House press corps report that there will not be a daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday.

“No Briefing,” NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell reported. “The White House had the press pool assemble at 5pm and then announced a ‘lid’ meaning no on camera coronavirus briefing today by the president or vice president. He has done briefings on many other weekend days in the past two months.”

“It’s the first day since Easter Sunday without one. There have been about 50 task force newsers since late February, 40+ led by the president,” NBC News reported Monica Alba reported.