Trump slammed for attacking GOP governor as he tries to secure testing materials from overseas
President Donald Trump kicked off Monday’s White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with a broadside against Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) — a prominent critic from within the president’s own party about his response to the crisis.
"The governor of Maryland didn't really understand. He didn't really understand what was going on" — Trump begins the April 20 #TrumpPressBriefing by attacking Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, who has been critical of the federal coronavirus response. pic.twitter.com/OTMwj6v5Sp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020
Commenters on Twitter took umbrage at Trump’s attack — some of them noting that Hogan has actually done what the president demanded governors do and pursued medical resources on his own.
LOL. The governor of MD secured tests by the half-mil today from a different country. https://t.co/anFXL6YQ2M
— Erica L. Green (@EricaLG) April 20, 2020
The president has told governors it's their responsibility to get tests. So that's what @GovLarryHogan and Maryland's first lady did — they secured 500,000 tests from South Korea. https://t.co/nMjdrf1nYm
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 20, 2020
