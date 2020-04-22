Trump slammed for comparing his military parade to MLK’s Lincoln Memorial speech
At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump let the topic drift to his Fourth of July military parade last year — and compared the crowd size to that for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. when he gave his “I Have a Dream” speech from the Lincoln Memorial.
The president’s comparison drew swift outrage on social media.
Trump asked about a 4th of July celebration on the national mall
Trump on last year's celebration: "I saw a magnificent picture of Dr Martin Luther King. And I saw a magnificent picture of our event next year. … beautiful, very similar."
"Good people on both sides" pic.twitter.com/bVBcMkMh86
— Matthias Lalisse (@MatthiasLalisse) April 22, 2020
Oh. A president of the United States just compared his crowds, favorably, with Dr. Martin Luther King’s. Oh.
— Robin Young (@hereandnowrobin) April 22, 2020
Trump is insane…I mean really, really insane. Just compared Dr. Martin Luther King's march on DC to his last year July 4th nonsense. smh. #TrumpMadness
— CrankyMaddog (@CrankyMaddog) April 22, 2020
As part of the COVID press conference the president compare attendance at his July 4th trumpapalooza with Martin Luther King’s speech which is very relevant and in no way offensive
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) April 22, 2020
@realDonaldTrump just crossed the rubicon into fantasyland once again by comparing a photo of the attendance at his July 4th celebration with that of a photo of an event by Dr. Martin Luther King. He is off his rocker.
— Carolyn C (@CarolynCandelo2) April 22, 2020
"Many people are saying that I'm the Martin Luther King of Ventilators!"
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 22, 2020
OK…enough is enough…Trump comparing crowd size
of his July 4th campaign rally to Martin Luther King's historic crowds for the "I have a dream" speech on the Mall.
GTFOH
— Sweetie (@phutc7274) April 22, 2020
Enough Cow Manure. @realDonaldTrump , comparing your crowd numbers to the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King. Pathetic
— *9 (@sojourney785) April 22, 2020