Trump slammed for giving the public no useful information in corporate-studded press briefing

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a new press conference in the Rose Garden, bringing out a number of corporate executives to discuss what they are doing with the administration to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

But many watching the briefing didn’t consider it to be providing any useful information, or answers on the government’s major failures.

We’re about 15 minutes into the WH briefing and most of that time has been spent listening to retail executives talk about their efforts to help fight the coronavirus. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 27, 2020

No one yet explaining despite all of the corporate talent why we still haven't solved the testing problem. Nothing anyone is saying right now addresses contact tracing. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 27, 2020

We've had two sets of guidelines, a bunch of slides and now a blue print. When are we going to have an actual plan. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 27, 2020

Well thank God I finally know how TJ Maxx is going to keep my family safe. — International House of Demon Kat (@Demonkatz) April 27, 2020

Using CEO parades around with more useless hype with nothing falling through — Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 27, 2020

