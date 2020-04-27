Quantcast
Trump slammed for giving the public no useful information in corporate-studded press briefing

Published

31 mins ago

on

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a new press conference in the Rose Garden, bringing out a number of corporate executives to discuss what they are doing with the administration to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

But many watching the briefing didn’t consider it to be providing any useful information, or answers on the government’s major failures.

Trump refuses to take responsibility for people who poisoned themselves after his coronavirus comments

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

At Monday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked whether he felt there was a connection between the spike in people who have reported poisonings from household cleaners, and his comments the previous week that scientists should look into injecting bleach into people's bloodstream and lungs as a possible means of treating coronavirus.

The president refused to take any responsibility for these incidents, repeatedly saying "I can't imagine why" people would misuse cleaning products.

Trump's remarks on disinfectant provoked widespread outrage from experts, and reportedly contributed to the decision from White House officials to hold fewer press conferences and give the president fewer speaking roles.

‘It’s a very unfair question’: Trump takes offense when asked why Alex Azar still has a job

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

At Monday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump grew angry when a reporter asked him why Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar still has a job, after telling the American people the coronavirus would not significantly impact day-to-day life.

"It’s a very unfair question," said Trump. "You have many great professionals ... You have many people in the other party who have said the same thing with even more confidence."

He once again bragged about his China travel restrictions, and repeated one of his favorite talking points that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "dancing in the streets in Chinatown" at the time.

We’re about 15 minutes into the WH briefing and most of that time has been spent listening to retail executives talk about their efforts to help fight the coronavirus.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 27, 2020

