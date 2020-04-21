Trump supporter explains lockdown protest: Other people are dying but God will ‘take care of us’

The folks over at Unicorn Riot traveled to Minnesota to interview protesters taking part in the “Liberate Minnesota” rally this past weekend, which was organized to protest the state’s stay-at-home orders.
In a video posted to their YouTube page, Unicorn Riot talked to a group of Trump-supporting protesters who said that while they do believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and people are dying, it’s time for people to start going back to work.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We still have a right, I think, to work,” one woman in the video says.
“We have a higher power that we believe in that takes care of us,” another woman sporting a MAGA hat says. “And I know that it’s a real thing — the pandemic is a real thing, we do believe in that … Yes it is a real thing and people are dying, and it breaks our hearts to know people are dying — we believe that people are dying.”
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
"Federal health officials estimated in early April that more than 300,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 if all social distancing measures are abandoned, and later estimates pushed the possible death toll even higher," reporter Liz Essley Whyte writes on the Center for Public Integrity's website. "In the documents, the 'best guess' for how things will play out without further mitigation says that coronavirus cases and deaths would double about every five and a half days."
The folks over at Unicorn Riot traveled to Minnesota to interview protesters taking part in the "Liberate Minnesota" rally this past weekend, which was organized to protest the state's stay-at-home orders.
In a video posted to their YouTube page, Unicorn Riot talked to a group of Trump-supporting protesters who said that while they do believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and people are dying, it's time for people to start going back to work.
"We still have a right, I think, to work," one woman in the video says.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is African-American, has recently spoken out about racial health disparities and the threat that people of color face in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Politico’s Dan Diamond reports, Adam is being sidelined by the Trump Administration.
Diamond observes, “The Trump Administration took Surgeon General Jerome Adams off television last week after his controversial remarks on COVID-19’s threat to minorities, silencing the White House’s loudest voice on racial disparities even as concerns mount about risks to communities of color. Adams made just one TV appearance last week, a steep decline from the ten-plus TV appearances he made the prior week on programs like ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ CBS’ ‘This Morning’ and NBC’s ‘Today Show.’”