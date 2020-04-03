Trump supporters melt down after country music star blasts the president in profane Instagram post

An Instagram post from country music star Kacey Musgraves has some of President Trump’s supporters in a huff after she referred to the President as a “f*cking tool.”

The post was in one of Musgraves’ Instagram stories where she included a screenshot of a March 29 tweet from Trump that stated, “President Trump is a ratings hit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of The Bachelor. Numbers are continuing to rise,” the tweet read.

An article from Popculture.com highlighting Musgraves’ post was posted to Facebook, and the comment thread that opened up beneath was full of a lot of unhappy Trump supporters.

“Never liked her, she’s a big liberal, can’t believe country music embraces her,” one commenter wrote.

“Never liked her from day one she’s an entitled little B****!” wrote commenter Bill Swenson. “She just think she’s all that I was rolling her eyes and making faces what other country stars are doing their thing she just thinks the universe revolves around her. Snobby little pain in the A**!!!!”

“Is she willing to spend her money to help anyone in need, probably not, she better hold on to it ask the Dixie Chicks!!!” wrote Lee Ann Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I used to like her,” stated Melissa Williams. “Not anymore. Will never listen to her music anymore.”

To the full comment thread, go here.