Trump-supporting Georgia Democrat abruptly changes his mind — now says he won’t resign after all

On Wednesday, Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones announced he would be resigning after a wave of outrage over his decision to endorse President Donald Trump.

However, the next day, he posted a video to Twitter announcing that he has changed his mind, and now intends to stay in office, citing “the outpour of support” he has received.

Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones, who represents a solidly blue district in the Atlanta area and previously served as an executive for DeKalb County, has frequently drawn controversy throughout his career, including allegations of rape and political corruption, none of which resulted in criminal charges due to lack of evidence. He has justified his support for Trump by claiming his economic policy has benefited people of color.

He is being challenged by Rhonda Taylor, a local activist with more traditionally Democratic positions. Taylor has already been endorsed by state Democratic Party leadership.