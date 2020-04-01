Trump surgeon general says Florida should shut down: ‘These guidelines are a national stay-at-home order’

Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Wednesday said that it’s time for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to heed the advice being given by the federal government and issue a stay-at-home order for his state.

During an interview on NBC’s “Today,” host Savannah Guthrie repeatedly pressed Adams about DeSantis’s claim that he would issue a stay-at-home order for his state if he were advised to do so by the federal government.

When asked what advice he would now give to DeSantis, Adams said that the government’s guidelines on social distancing should be adopted throughout the United States.

“My advice to America would be that these guidelines are a national stay-at-home order,” he said.

Watch the video below.