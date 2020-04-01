Trump surgeon general says Florida should shut down: ‘These guidelines are a national stay-at-home order’
Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Wednesday said that it’s time for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to heed the advice being given by the federal government and issue a stay-at-home order for his state.
During an interview on NBC’s “Today,” host Savannah Guthrie repeatedly pressed Adams about DeSantis’s claim that he would issue a stay-at-home order for his state if he were advised to do so by the federal government.
When asked what advice he would now give to DeSantis, Adams said that the government’s guidelines on social distancing should be adopted throughout the United States.
“My advice to America would be that these guidelines are a national stay-at-home order,” he said.
Watch the video below.
"Shouldn't every state in this country have a stay at home order?" –@SavannahGuthrie asks U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams pic.twitter.com/4cgFcEMVu8
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 1, 2020
COVID-19
‘Let’s not be silly!’ Kellyanne Conway barks at reporter for undermining her ‘bunker’ attack on Biden
White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday defended her assertion that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden owed President Donald Trump a call to the White House instead of criticizing the government's pandemic response from his "bunker."
During a gaggle outside the White House, Conway was asked why she had slammed Biden during an appearance on Fox & Friends earlier that morning.
"I find it to be petty and a tinge of partisanship and completely unhelpful to the American population to have a former vice president who was here for eight years in his bunker in Wilmington just lobbing criticisms," Conway said of her attack on Biden.
2020 Election
Biden says ‘hard to envision’ Democratic convention taking place in July as Sanders vows to stay in race
The two remaining contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination made their comments on separate late night tv appearances.
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night said he found it "hard to envision" the Democratic National Convention scheduled for July going forward as planned as his rival for the party's 2020 presidential nomination Sen. Bernie Sanders declared that in his mind, the race is still far from over.
Breaking Banner
Trump ripped by former Ted Cruz aide for his ‘firehose of falsehoods’ as we ‘tally the sick and the dead’
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, a former speechwriter and aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed her disgust with Donald Trump for his continuing lying about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic while at the same time bragging about the TV ratings for his daily press conferences.
According to Amanda Carpenter, who also doubles as a conservative commentator on CNN, she has had it with his "firehose of falsehoods' " and "avalanche of lies" while the country is reeling from a health crisis that has trapped almost 80 percent of the populace in their homes.