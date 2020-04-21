Trump talks about his ratings to trick people into thinking his coronavirus response is popular: analysis
In an analysis published at The Washington Post this Tuesday, Philip Bump writes that President Trump’s attempts to tout his popularity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is his way of trying to disseminate the notion that the public approves of his response to the virus.
But according to Bump, the numbers lie.
“Trump’s approval among Republicans isn’t 96 percent, any more than it was consistently 95 percent from October through March and no more than it was 94 percent from July through September,” Bump writes. “Approval ratings don’t work like that, first of all; they move up and down. Second, no independent public polls put Trump’s approval that high. He’s popular among Republicans, yes, but not as popular and not as consistently as he presents.”
Bump writes that the promotion of Trump’s approval numbers is about painting an image of invincibility for the 2020 election. “Trump both wants to be popular and wants people to believe that he’s popular. If he can use daily briefings about a deadly virus to help assuage his need to make that point, he will.”
