Trump talks about his ratings to trick people into thinking his coronavirus response is popular: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

In an analysis published at The Washington Post this Tuesday, Philip Bump writes that President Trump’s attempts to tout his popularity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is his way of trying to disseminate the notion that the public approves of his response to the virus.

But according to Bump, the numbers lie.

“Trump’s approval among Republicans isn’t 96 percent, any more than it was consistently 95 percent from October through March and no more than it was 94 percent from July through September,” Bump writes. “Approval ratings don’t work like that, first of all; they move up and down. Second, no independent public polls put Trump’s approval that high. He’s popular among Republicans, yes, but not as popular and not as consistently as he presents.”

Bump writes that the promotion of Trump’s approval numbers is about painting an image of invincibility for the 2020 election. “Trump both wants to be popular and wants people to believe that he’s popular. If he can use daily briefings about a deadly virus to help assuage his need to make that point, he will.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


New York governor to press Trump on coronavirus testing at White House meeting

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would press President Donald Trump on testing capacity for COVID-19 when the pair meet at the White House later Tuesday.

Widespread testing is viewed as key to states being able to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen their shuttered economies.

"Testing," Cuomo replied when asked by a journalist what the focus would be of his first face-to-face meeting with Trump since the crisis began.

"What does testing mean and how do we do it and how can the federal government work in partnership with the states," he added.

Trump's administration is keen to get Americans back to work and has said there are enough tests for each state to move to "phase one" of a gradual reopening, ending some stay-at-home restrictions.

Bill Barr threatens legal action to force states to reopen: ‘We have to give businesses more freedom to operate’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr will consider legal action to force governors to ease social distancing requirements for their states.

President Donald Trump's attorney general told talk radio host Hugh Hewitt that extraordinary measures to fight the spread of coronavirus were justified, but Barr argued that at some point they infringed on constitutional rights, reported Bloomberg.

“We have to give businesses more freedom to operate in a way that’s reasonably safe,” Barr said. “To the extent that governors don’t and impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce -- our common market that we have here -- then we’ll have to address that.”

Ohio COVID-19 recovery panel goes off the rails after businessman says the virus is a plot to ruin Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

An Ohio state legislature hearing about recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic went off the rails after a local businessman said that the entire virus was a plot to harm President Donald Trump's chances at winning the 2020 election.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Bill Bader Jr., owner of Summit Motorsports Park said that all of the public safety measures adopted during the pandemic were enacted for the sole purpose of hurting the president.

