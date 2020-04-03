Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tells aides he can’t forgive Pelosi for impeachment humiliation as their broken relationship threatens COVID-19 response: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi haven’t spoken in five months, and some are worrying if their dysfunctional relationship is hindering the federal government’s ability to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

Trump is angry about the House’s impeachment effort against him, and even unifying effect of a disease outbreak isn’t thawing the ice between the two. “Trump and Pelosi communicated with — or at — each other via Twitter and television or through intermediaries the other side could tolerate,” writes the Associated Press. “Chief among them has been Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who personally negotiated the three rescue bills passed so far. When Trump signed the package at the White House, he did not invite Pelosi or any other Democrats to join him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Associated Press, Trump has told aides and confidants “he feels as if Pelosi has tried to undermine and humiliate him at every turn and he will never forgive her for impeachment, according to two White House aides and Republicans close to the West Wing.”

With a record 6.6 million people filing for unemployment, a fresh urgency has been added to calls for another stimulus bill — a process that Pelosi suggested she’ll be involved in with minimal communication with Trump.

“Whatever communications we need to move forward, that will be happening whether I talk to the president or not,” Pelosi said. “It’s not casual. It isn’t, ‘Let’s just chat.’ It’s about what is the purpose, what is the urgency, does it require the time of the speaker and the president, both of whom are very busy people.”

Speaking to the Associated Press, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) suggested that the American people might not have the patience for all the partisan bickering during such uncertain times.

“There’s no space for politics,” McAdams of Utah, who is recovering from the coronavirus, said. “Really, we have to come together and work together to save lives, and that is the only thing that matters right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at the Associated Press.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump tells aides he can’t forgive Pelosi for impeachment humiliation as their broken relationship threatens COVID-19 response: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi haven't spoken in five months, and some are worrying if their dysfunctional relationship is hindering the federal government's ability to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

Trump is angry about the House's impeachment effort against him, and even unifying effect of a disease outbreak isn't thawing the ice between the two. "Trump and Pelosi communicated with — or at — each other via Twitter and television or through intermediaries the other side could tolerate," writes the AP. "Chief among them has been Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who personally negotiated the three rescue bills passed so far. When Trump signed the package at the White House, he did not invite Pelosi or any other Democrats to join him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York’s Cuomo to use National Guard to confiscate unused ventilators to fight COVID-19

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will issue an executive order allowing the state to confiscate unused ventilators and other medical equipment.

The Democratic governors said Friday he will sign the order authorizing the National Guard to commandeer personal protection equipment and other medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York City and elsewhere in his state.

"I'm not going to let people die because we didn't redistribute ventilators," he said.

Cuomo said he would personally pay for them afterwards if necessary.

We do not have enough ventilators.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes labeled a ‘national menace’ on MSNBC for calling coronavirus safety measures for kids ‘overkill’

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Following a discussion on MSNBC about accusations that Fox News has pumped out misinformation about the coronavirus epidemic, the author of a widely-cited New York Times article on the network was asked to address comments made by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) Tuesday night when he called quarantine advisories for schoolchildren "overkill."

During the Republican's Fox News appearance, Nunes stated, "Look, the schools were just canceled out here in California, which is way overkill. It is possible kids could have went [sic] back to school in two weeks to four weeks, but they just canceled the rest of the schools.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image