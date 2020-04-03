Trump tells CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘one of his laziest and most egregious lies yet’ during coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump lied to the American people during Friday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

Trump was asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta about why federal stockpiles have been insufficient for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.

“Why dropped the ball?” Acosta asked.

Instead of replying, Trump instead blamed the Obama administration — despite the fact Trump had been in office almost three years before the virus hit.

Trump then went on to claim that the military was out of ammunition when he took office.

“While we can’t be sure what a general might have privately told Trump — and though we couldn’t reach former Defense Secretary James Mattis, whom Trump named as the general in a September version of the story — it’s clearly not true that the world’s most powerful military simply ‘didn’t have ammunition’ when he was inaugurated in January 2017,” CNN reported in October.

Trump’s false claim was given “Three Pinocchios” by The Washington Post.

Trump claims the military was "literally" out of ammunition when he took office, which is one of his laziest and most egregious lies yet pic.twitter.com/qqhRveeHJB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020