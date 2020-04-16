Trump tells governors to ‘call your own shots’ on re-opening — in massive reversal of previous stance

President Donald Trump backed down on his claim that he was in charge of the re-opening of America during a Thursday conference call with the nation’s 50 governors.

“President Trump told governors that some could begin reopening their states by May 1 or earlier if they wanted to, but backed down from his confrontation with them by making it clear that he would not seek to impose his will on when they reopen businesses, schools and everyday life,” The New York Times reports.

The newspaper obtained an audio recording of the call.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump said.

“You’re going to be calling the shots. We’ll be standing right alongside of you and we’re going to get our country open and get it working. People want to get working,” he argued.

The newspaper described the comments as a “significant reversal” and noted that only three days earlier Trump claimed, “the president of the United States calls the shots.”

