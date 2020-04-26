Quantcast
Trump thinks the Nobel Prize is named for being ‘noble’ — and keeps confusing it with Pulitzer

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump seemed confused about the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize and doesn’t appear to know who the Nobel Prize is named after.

“Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, ‘having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.’ Does sarcasm ever work?” Trump tweeted.

The Nobel Prize is named after Alfred B. Nobel, a chemist, engineer, inventor, businessman and philanthropist from Sweden. He signed over the majority of his fortune to establish the Nobel Prize.

There is no Nobel Prize for Journalism or “noble prize,” either. What Trump appears to be thinking of is the Pulitzer Prize, which is an “award for achievements in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature, and musical composition in the United States,” according to their site. It’s named after Joseph Pulitzer and has nothing to do with Alfred Nobel.

President Barack Obama was prematurely given a Nobel Prize for Peace upon entering the presidency. Trump has asked many international allies to nominate him for the Nobel Prize, but he has yet to win. Trump also has yet to win an Emmy, Oscar or Grammy, all of which Obama has also won.

It’s unknown if Trump has access to Google on his phone from which he typically tweets so that he could look for additional information before he tweets it.


