Trump threatens to leave press briefing after being asked about his coronavirus testing failures

Following President Donald Trump’s aggressive attacks on the World Health Organization at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, several reporters pointed out that the WHO wasn’t responsible for key failures of the U.S. government, including the ongoing shortage of COVID-19 tests in many regions of the country.

The president quickly grew angry in response to the questioning — and ultimately threatened to leave the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s up to the governors,” said Trump. “It hasn’t been up to the federal government.”

One reporter pointed out that the governors “are following your lead,” at which point Trump started shouting, “If you keep talking I’ll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people … just a loudmouth.”

Watch below: