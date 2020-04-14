Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump threatens to leave press briefing after being asked about his coronavirus testing failures

Published

1 hour ago

on

Following President Donald Trump’s aggressive attacks on the World Health Organization at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, several reporters pointed out that the WHO wasn’t responsible for key failures of the U.S. government, including the ongoing shortage of COVID-19 tests in many regions of the country.

The president quickly grew angry in response to the questioning — and ultimately threatened to leave the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s up to the governors,” said Trump. “It hasn’t been up to the federal government.”

One reporter pointed out that the governors “are following your lead,” at which point Trump started shouting, “If you keep talking I’ll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people … just a loudmouth.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Yamiche Alcindor reveals why Donald Trump has been ‘visibly angry the last two days’

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

PBS News Hour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor has received widespread praise for her questioning of President Donald Trump during his nearly daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

During his Tuesday briefing, Trump demanded "accountability" from the World Health Organization, while denying any responsibility for America having more COVID-19 fatalities than any other country in the world. During the briefing, Trump said the would defund the World Health Organization during the pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Who cares?’ Trump tells reporter he can’t relay question from someone who is absent

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

At Tuesday's White House coronavirus press briefing, a reporter told President Donald Trump he needed to ask two questions.

When Trump said that he could only ask one, the reporter said one of them was on behalf of another reporter in the press pool who wasn't able to attend the briefing. The president snapped, "Who cares?"

A reporter tries to ask an extra question on behalf of someone who couldn't be there. "Who cares" that they can't be there, Trump says.

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 14, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to leave press briefing after being asked about his coronavirus testing failures

Published

60 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Following President Donald Trump's aggressive attacks on the World Health Organization at Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing, several reporters pointed out that the WHO wasn't responsible for key failures of the U.S. government, including the ongoing shortage of COVID-19 tests in many regions of the country.

The president quickly grew angry in response to the questioning — and ultimately threatened to leave the press conference.

"It's up to the governors," said Trump. "It hasn't been up to the federal government."

One reporter pointed out that the governors "are following your lead," at which point Trump started shouting, "If you keep talking I'll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people ... just a loudmouth."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image