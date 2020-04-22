Trump throws Georgia’s GOP gov under the bus on reopen order: ‘I disagree strongly’

At Wednesday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump threw Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) under the bus for moving to reopen several high-risk businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic — even though he had spent weeks sending out signals to GOP governors that he would like for the lockdowns to end.

“I disagree strongly, with this order to reopen some facilities,” said Trump.

He added that Kemp has to do “what he thinks is right,” but “I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops in phase one … is just too soon.”

