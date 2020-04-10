Trump to include his daughter Ivanka in second coronavirus task force: report

According to a report from Axios, President Trump is gearing up to launch a second coronavirus task force with a focus on reviving the U.S. economy in the wake of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Axios reports that the new task force will include people from the private sector as well as top administration officials, some of who already serve on the initial coronavirus task force.

Among those included in the new initiative will be the President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

