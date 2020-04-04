Trump to spend Sunday watching pastor who thinks he has a ‘secret weapon’ to stop the COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would spend Palm Sunday watching Pastor Greg Laurie from Harvest Church.

Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Laurie has said that prayer is a “secret weapon we can employ against COVID-19.”

The Church has a secret weapon we can employ against COVID-19. It’s called Prayer! Let’s use it! pic.twitter.com/2axgCCpg0k — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 17, 2020

He has also referred to the pandemic as “perhaps the greatest evangelistic opportunities of our entire ministry” in a request for financial support.

ADVERTISEMENT

God is at work despite COVID-19! We have had 5,000 people give their lives to Jesus Christ in the last two weeks. Remember to pray + support us financially as we respond to perhaps the greatest evangelistic opportunities of our entire ministry. https://t.co/i1cGRKM2ph pic.twitter.com/icHnzdiwTL — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 24, 2020

Here are some of his additional thoughts on the public health crisis:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw with the rapid spread of coronavirus, we needed supernatural help, because this is something that cannot be solved with a purely human solution,” Laurie said.

⁰Read more here: https://t.co/yHMiFPqXcO — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I wanted to say that I think our Commander in Chief, @POTUS is doing a really great job leading us through the crisis of the coronavirus. He has put together and amazing task force led by @VP

Let’s pray for their success!

(I’m in the 2nd row) pic.twitter.com/0eRTBPSvoC — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 20, 2020

There seems to be a lot of fear in America right now,especially in the light of COVID- 19.

Listen, the promises of God are still true! God is bigger than the Coronavirus!

I believe the Christian is indestructible until is God is done with them.

(Part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/KuVxB8tc9o — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It is important, now more than ever, that our nation stands as one to combat COVID-19. We must always answer fear with prayer. There is power and authority in prayer, so pray for our leaders, and pray that they will set aside personal politics and do what is best for our country. pic.twitter.com/CDWMQVjeFM — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 3, 2020

Concerning Coronavirus-

This is a time to pray and work together! pic.twitter.com/0I6VH5BYzB — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@realDonaldTrump is doing a tremendous job leading us through this storm called COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/7hndKygVcL — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 29, 2020

The coronavirus is a wake-up call from God Almighty if I have ever seen one. It’s time to pray.I don’t mean casual prayer. I am talking about fervent, storm-the-gates-of-Heaven type of prayer that calls out to God in desperation and urgency.https://t.co/tBJVQuktqJ — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there is reason to be afraid of COVID-19, I believe there are greater reasons not to be.https://t.co/QsJHYzyqcO — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 10, 2020

This is so needed!

Read this proclamation from ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and join me in prayer! Proclamation on the National Day of Prayer for all Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts | The White House https://t.co/sMwFbKOnO5 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT