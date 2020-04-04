Quantcast
Trump to spend Sunday watching pastor who thinks he has a 'secret weapon' to stop the COVID-19 pandemic

1 min ago

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would spend Palm Sunday watching Pastor Greg Laurie from Harvest Church.

Laurie has said that prayer is a “secret weapon we can employ against COVID-19.”

He has also referred to the pandemic as “perhaps the greatest evangelistic opportunities of our entire ministry” in a request for financial support.

Here are some of his additional thoughts on the public health crisis:

