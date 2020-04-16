Quantcast
Trump torn to pieces for bragging about poll numbers as America’s COVID-19 deaths pass 30,000

2 hours ago

Estimated deaths from the coronavirus passed 30,000 Americans this week, but that still hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump from boasting about his supposedly strong poll numbers.

On Thursday morning, the president tweeted about a purported poll conducted by right-wing news network OAN that showed he had a 52 percent approval rating in North Carolina. The president also gloated that the same poll also showed him besting former Vice President Joe Biden by seven points in the state.

However, many Twitter users were not in the mood to hear the president talking about his poll numbers at a time when 30,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in the last month, and more than 5 million more people filed unemployment claims in just the last week.

Check out some of the reactions below.

