Trump torn to pieces for bragging about poll numbers as America’s COVID-19 deaths pass 30,000

Estimated deaths from the coronavirus passed 30,000 Americans this week, but that still hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump from boasting about his supposedly strong poll numbers.

On Thursday morning, the president tweeted about a purported poll conducted by right-wing news network OAN that showed he had a 52 percent approval rating in North Carolina. The president also gloated that the same poll also showed him besting former Vice President Joe Biden by seven points in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many Twitter users were not in the mood to hear the president talking about his poll numbers at a time when 30,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in the last month, and more than 5 million more people filed unemployment claims in just the last week.

Check out some of the reactions below.

When OANN can only give you a 52% approval rating in North Carolina…you know shit is bad af. Anyone else tired of winning yet?

Oh. pic.twitter.com/MTiJE3Hk5r — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 16, 2020

This is the moment in history when the U.S. has fallen. The degradation of the U.S. is bigger than Trump, but it is fitting that it has happened during his term. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your poll #s mean so much to the 30,000 American families mourning the deaths of their loved ones. I've never seen a person with less compassion and empathy not named Hannibal Lecter. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

First it was only FOX polls, now OANN. Next it will be Trump University polls. — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

32k dead Americans Ya can’t open up without testing. You haven’t ramped up testing at all. — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) April 16, 2020

OANN also said coronavirus was created in a North Carolina lab so those peeps must have been cooking up some meth in that lab when they took that poll. #VoteBiden2020 #votebidentosaveamerica — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to change the subject but:

At this point in time, who cares about an @OANN poll?

Where are the damn tests? Remember when you said, "If you want a test, you can get a test."? Is that just another *Promise made, promise broken*? — Ann (@AnnPastwick) April 16, 2020

Guessing Fox isn't able to provide acceptable results anymore… — Sean McCabe (@darthstar99) April 16, 2020