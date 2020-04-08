Trump tries to back up his claims about millions of people voting illegally — and fails miserably
On Wednesday, reporters asked President Donald Trump to back up his repeated claims that mail-in voting is fraudulent — even though he himself has used it to vote in Florida.
Trump’s response was to bring up a lawsuit against voting rights that was settled by the right-wing group Judicial Watch — which didn’t actually establish anyone was voting illegally.
He added, “I’m not going to stand for” mail-in voting, and said, “you should have a voter ID.”
Watch below:
Pressed by @Acosta to provide evidence of electoral fraud, Trump promises to get back to him and then cites a Judicial Watch story that PolitiFact rated “pants on fire” https://t.co/0LYJBTwU5S pic.twitter.com/zDQe0pSwK2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2020
