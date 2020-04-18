Trump tries to blame Obama for America’s coronavirus failures as death toll mounts
President Donald Trump attempted to shift responsibility for America leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities during Saturday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
Trump complained about people “trying to politicize the issue of testing” by reporting on America’s testing failures.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting America in his fourth year in office, Trump has repeatedly attempted to blame others for America’s growing death toll.
"We started off with a broken system. We inherited a broken, terrible system. And I always say it — our cupboards were bare. We had very little in our stockpile": Trump tries to blame Obama, who left office in 2017, for a virus that reached the US in 2020 pic.twitter.com/YwMSPkjmw8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2020