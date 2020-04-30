Trump uncorks nonsensical rant about Obama failing to deliver tests for virus that didn’t exist last year
President Donald Trump once again tried to blame his predecessor for not creating a test for the novel coronavirus, which did not exist in humans until mere months ago.
While talking with reporters, Trump again asserted that former President Barack Obama was to blame for the United States’ infamously late scramble to produce quality COVID-19 tests.
“The last administration left us with nothing!” Trump ranted. “We started off with bad, broken tests and obsolete tests!”
CNN’s Jim Acosta, however, asked Trump how Obama could have possibly been expected to deliver a test for a disease that had never been seen in humans until nearly three years after he left office.
“It’s a new virus, so how could the tests be broken?” he asked.
“Jim, we had broken tests!” Trump insisted. “We had tests that were obsolete, we had tests that didn’t take care of people!”
Trump then pivoted to Obama’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu, which killed five times fewer Americans in the span of one year than the novel coronavirus has killed over just six weeks.
Watch the video below.
.@Acosta: You say you had "broken tests" from Obama — the coronavirus is a new virus, so how could the tests be broken?
TRUMP: "We have broken tests. We had tests that were obsolete. We had tests that didn't take care of people." (None of this makes sense.) pic.twitter.com/r7oobJNFU2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2020
