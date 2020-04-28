Trump used a cutting-edge digital ad tool to win — but it is coming back to haunt him in 2020: report
A group of former Facebook employees and data scientists, some of whom worked in the Trump campaign, “has co-opted the political ad function on Facebook to perform real-time persuasion message testing, to get a sense of how voters are reacting to ads as they see them,” reports Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced 2020 campaigns to go completely digital, and the progressive non-profit group Acronym is one of them. Former Facebook employee and Acronym member James Barnes says the one thing Facebook does really well is “how to measure things.”
“As I considered what I wanted to do after Facebook as I went through sort of this political transformation, I wanted to know: What is the best way that I could contribute to help defeat Trump in 2020?” he said.
For the 2016 Trump campaign, Barnes used a Facebook tool known as “brand lift” to get insight into how some of their online ads were influencing people.
“That tool has since been taken away from political campaigns by Facebook, part of its broad restructuring of how campaigns are allowed to operate on the platform following widespread backlash after the 2016 election,” Corasaniti reports. “Through his small team of engineers and data scientists, as well as ample cash from Acronym, which does not disclose its donors, Mr. Barnes has been able to recreate, to an extent, a similar tool.”
Read the full report over at The New York Times.
2020 Election
Trump campaign warns GOP senators to ignore the ‘bad advice’ and defend the president
Republicans are having difficulties navigating the complex politics of the coronavirus pandemic as GOP President Donald Trump's response has resulted in the United States having the highest number of reported COVID-19 fatalities in the world.
"Earlier this month, the Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo with shocking advice to GOP candidates on responding to coronavirus: 'Don’t defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China. The Trump campaign was furious," Politico reported Monday.
2020 Election
Wisconsin’s growing number of COVID-19 cases fuels national demands for vote-by-mail
The increasing number of COVID-19 cases among people who voted in-person for Wisconsin's April 7 election is fueling demands for Congress to help fund the implementation of expanded vote-by-mail provisions in every state for the rest of this year, particularly for the nation's general election scheduled for November.
"So far, 36 people who tested COVID-19 positive after April 9 have reported that they voted in person or worked the polls on election day," Jennifer Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, told Politico Monday As the outlet reported:
2020 Election
‘This is the wrong call’: Ocasio-Cortez blasts NY decision to ‘disenfranchise millions’ by canceling election
One of New York's leading progressive voices blasted the decision by the state's Board of Elections to cancel the state's presidential primary.
"In a move that seems likely to interfere with the intraparty healing process, New York election officials have canceled the June 23 Democratic presidential primary on public-health grounds, infuriating Bernie Sanders’s suspended, but not yet abandoned, campaign. The primary had already been delayed by Governor Cuomo from its original April 28 date until June 23, when the state holds its non-presidential primaries. Furthermore, three days ago Cuomo ordered that every registered voter in New York be sent a postage-paid application to vote by mail in the primary," New York magazine reported Monday.