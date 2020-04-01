Trump warns Iran of ‘heavy price’ in case of attack on US troops
President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday of a “heavy price” if it or its allies in Iraq attack US troops stationed there.
“If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” Trump tweeted.
The US president also wrote: “Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq.”
It was not clear whether Trump meant Washington actually has intelligence of such a plan.
The United States and Iran are in a tense battle for influence in Iraq, where Tehran has powerful allies, including among armed militias, and Washington has close ties to the government.
Some 7,500 foreign troops are in Iraq as part of the US-led coalition helping local troops fight jihadist groups, but those numbers are being significantly drawn down this month.
The alliance is temporarily bringing some trainers home as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic and is also leaving some Iraqi bases altogether.
Those bases and foreign embassies, particularly the American mission, have been targeted in more than two dozen rocket strikes since late October.
The attacks, which the US has blamed on an Iran-backed armed group, have prompted fears of a proxy war on Iraqi soil.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Owner of creationist theme park where child drowned says death is just due to kids doing ‘dumb things’
Young earth creationist Kent Hovind owns a creationist theme park in Alabama where a 7-year-old boy drowned last month. Hovind's initial response to the incident, where he said that the boy's siblings "had a blast" at the park "and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place" was panned as being insensitive to the boy's family. Now, comments he made on a livestream from yesterday are being seen as much worse.
COVID-19
NY police to enforce social distancing among young
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told police officers to get "more aggressive" in enforcing social distancing Wednesday as he closed the Big Apple's playgrounds and basketball courts.
Cuomo said he was shutting the facilities because youngsters were failing to comply with guidelines aimed to contain the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
"You still see too many situations with too much density by young people. Compliance is still not where it should be," he said.
"Use the open space in a park, walk around, get some sun. Great. No density, no basketball games."
Breaking Banner
Inspector general builds a huge team of watchdogs over stimulus — even as Trump threatens to obstruct them
On Wednesday, Politico correspondent Kyle Cheney reported that Glenn Fine, the Pentagon inspector general overseeing the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus spending package, has appointed a dozen new inspectors general to serve on his oversight panel.
The new hires, which include the inspectors general for the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs, the Federal Reserve, the Peace Corps, NASA, the Postal Service, and several others, brings the total number of watchdogs on the oversight board to 20 — more than double the number required by Congress.