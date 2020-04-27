Trump was repeatedly warned about coronavirus while he was downplaying the threat: Washington Post

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that the president was repeatedly given warnings from the intelligence community about the threat from coronavirus, at the same time he was telling the public there was little to fear.

“U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings about the novel coronavirus in more than a dozen classified briefings prepared for President Trump in January and February, months during which he continued to play down the threat, according to current and former U.S. officials,” reported Greg Miller and Ellen Nakashima. “The repeated warnings were conveyed in issues of the President’s Daily Brief, a sensitive report that is produced before dawn each day and designed to call the president’s attention to the most significant global developments and security threats.”

“For weeks, the PDB — as the report is known — traced the virus’s spread around the globe, made clear that China was suppressing information about the contagion’s transmissibility and lethal toll, and raised the prospect of dire political and economic consequences,” continued the report. “But the alarms appear to have failed to register with the president, who routinely skips reading the PDB and has at times shown little patience even for the oral summary he now takes two or three times per week, according to the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified material.”

