Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump was warned of COVID-19’s deadly potential by more than a dozen US officials working at WHO: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic is that no one could have seen such a crisis coming. But in fact, many within his administration, including from top economic adviser Peter Navarro and intelligence officials, were sounding the alarm and warning that a major storm was brewing. Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the deadly potential of COVID-19 in a foreboding Jan. 27 op-ed for USA today.

ADVERTISEMENT

And some of the other warnings, according to a new Washington Post report, came from the entity he has recently chosen to demonize: the World Health Organization.

The Post, in an article published on Sunday, explains, “More than a dozen U.S. researchers, physicians and public health experts, many of them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were working full time at the Geneva headquarters of the World Health Organization as the novel coronavirus emerged late last year and transmitted real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump Administration, according to U.S. and international officials.”

Recently, Trump has been bashing WHO, claiming that the organization failed to address the COVID-19 threat in January and February because it wanted to protect the government in China. But DeYoung, Sun and Rauhala report, “The presence of so many U.S. officials undercuts President Trump’s assertion that the WHO’s failure to communicate the extent of the threat, born of a desire to protect China, is largely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States.”

The Post journalists report that Caitlin B. Oakley, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services “confirmed that in January, HHS had 17 staff members, including 16 from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] at the WHO, ‘working on a variety of programs, including COVID-19 and Ebola.’ She emphasized that the staff members were not ‘decision-makers.’”

But the fact that those WHO officials were studying coronavirus in January doesn’t let the dictatorship in China off the hook. Oakley told the Post that a “lack of transparency” on the part of the Chinese government “hampered understanding of the virus and delayed the global response.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A disturbing plan for an anti-lockdown protest in New York went up in smoke

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Far-right groups opposed to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders have been protesting at small rallies and demonstrations in different parts of the United States, some of which are reportedly funded by right-wing donors. An anti-shutdown rally was announced for Sunday on New York City’s Staten Island, but according to the SILive website, no one showed up — except the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This usually ‘unthinkable’ idea could be the key to getting a COVID-19 vaccine fast

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

A new idea experimental medicine is starting to gain traction in the age of coronavirus, though in ordinary times, it wouldn’t even be under consideration.

It comes down to this question: Should researchers working on a vaccine for COVID-19 recruit human test subjects who will be intentionally exposed to the deadly disease?

It’s a fraught question, but it’s worth taking seriously. The world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus, and the best way to stop the pandemic is a vaccine, which will likely take more than a year to develop.

Typically, vaccines are tested in randomized controlled trials that monitor at least two groups: one group who received a potential vaccine, and another that received merely a placebo. The subjects are allowed to carry out their lives, with the researchers periodically checking in on their health status. If the recipients of the vaccine can be shown to have had a significantly smaller risk of contracting the disease in question at the end of a trial period, without a significant number developing serious side effects from the vaccine, then it can be deemed a success.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump was warned of COVID-19’s deadly potential by more than a dozen US officials working at WHO: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic is that no one could have seen such a crisis coming. But in fact, many within his administration, including from top economic adviser Peter Navarro and intelligence officials, were sounding the alarm and warning that a major storm was brewing. Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the deadly potential of COVID-19 in a foreboding Jan. 27 op-ed for USA today.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image