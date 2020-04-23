Trump: ‘We’re very close to a vaccine’ but ‘we’re not very close’ to testing it
President Donald Trump once again promised Americans a vaccine is nearly ready, which is a lie, but then immediately and for the first time appeared to admit the vaccine was much further away than he has been claiming.
“We’re very close to a vaccine,” Trump said Thursday evening during his daily press conference, which he no longer calls Coronavirus Task Force briefings. But then in the next sentence Trump admitted, “unfortunately we’re not very close to testing” the vaccine.
Medical experts say they expect a vaccine might be ready for clinical trials in a year to 18 months. Some say it could take four years before a vaccine is ready for a general population roll out.
Watch:
Trump claims "we're very close to a vaccine," but quickly walks it back. (We're likely still at least a year away.) pic.twitter.com/CC2qlTtcyo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020
Trump blames CNN for spreading ‘fake report’ of Kim Jong Un’s illness — and demands they not ask questions
At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about recent reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill.
The president replied that he thinks it is a "fake report" engineered by CNN using "old documents" — even though, in reality, CNN had only been relying on a source relaying intelligence from the president's own agencies.
He added that he "hopes" the report is in fact fake, because he has a "great relationship" with Kim Jong Un.
As a CNN reporter attempted to follow up with another question, the president shut them down, saying he didn't want to talk to their network.
Trump explains why he ignores advice from economists: ‘They have no idea’
At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what his economists are saying about how quickly normal business activity can resume in the event that the pandemic subsides in warmer months.
Trump's response was to say that he doesn't listen to his economists in the first place — and that he believes he knows at least as much about the matter as they do.
"I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea," said Trump. "I think I have as good of an idea as anybody."
Watch below:
TRUMP: "I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea. I think I have as good of an idea as anybody." pic.twitter.com/tntck0ZMcI
COVID-19
Christians facing social distancing rules is like Nazis persecuting Jews: religious right lawyer
On Todd Starnes’ radio show Wednesday, Mat Staver, founder and chairman of religious-right legal group Liberty Counsel, compared the plight of Christians in America facing enforcement of social distancing restrictions to the kinds of treatment faced by Jews in Nazi Germany.
Liberty Counsel is making the most of the COVID-19 pandemic to portray itself as a defender of embattled religious liberty and push the group’s narrative that Christians in America are facing unprecedented persecution—a narrative that also happens to be one of President Donald Trump’s main tactics for motivating and turning out conservative evangelical voters for his reelection campaign.