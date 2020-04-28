Quantcast
Trump whines about media not giving him enough credit after 56,000 Americans die in six weeks

Published

2 mins ago

on

More than 56,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in just the past six weeks — but President Donald Trump believes he’s not getting enough credit for the job he’s doing.

“We are doing far more, and better, Testing than any other country in the world, and yet the media does nothing but complain,” the president wrote on Twitter. “No matter how good a job is done, the same as with the Ventilators, they will never say we are doing a great job, they will only viciously gripe!”

Two months ago, Trump boasted that America only had 15 COVID-19 cases, and that number would soon go down to zero. Since then, nearly 1 million Americans have been infected with the disease and more than 56,000 Americans have died.


