Trump will put Jared Kushner aide in charge of national security communications: report

On Thursday, Politico reported that the top communications official for the National Security Council is departing — and that President Donald Trump will replace him with a key aide to his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.
“Mike Martin, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, is leaving the White House later this month, according to a White House official,” reported Meridith McGraw. “Martin worked under President Donald Trump’s last two national security advisors, John Bolton and Robert O’Brien. During that time, he played a lead role in crafting White House messaging for some of the most tumultuous moments of the Trump presidency, including the strike on Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani, the raid against Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and alleged Iranian attacks on ships in international waters. He also assisted with White House communications on counter-China efforts and travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.”
“He will be replaced by Eddie Vasquez, a top communications aide focusing on international negotiations for Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner,” continued the report. “Vasquez most recently helped with the roll-out of Kushner’s Middle East peace plan, according to the White House official, an effort that hasn’t progressed significantly since the plan’s release.”
This comes after Trump replaced White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham with Trump campaign official Kayleigh McEnany, and is the latest of a long string of staffing shakeups that have plagued the administration.
