Trump will ‘save himself by sacrificing others’ in ‘desperate gamble’ to win 2020: conservative author

Published

52 mins ago

on

Conservative author David Frum believes President Donald Trump’s push to reopen the economy during a lethal pandemic is part of a calculated reelection strategy that will sacrifice thousands more lives in order to secure his victory.

Pointing to what he describes as an “ominous” report from Axios about Trump pivoting away from trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and toward economic recovery, Frum argues that the president believes he can make fears about the virus go away by hyping up the economy — even if people keep dying from the disease.

“Trump is consciously choosing to risk higher virus casualties in Q2 in hope of jolting the economy into revival in Q3 to save his re-election in Q4,” Frum writes on Twitter. “It’s a desperate gamble to save himself by sacrificing others. It’s also not very likely to work.”

In an earlier tweet, Frum said that the president’s extreme narcissism made him unlikely to care about the thousands of people who will die as long as it gives him a marginally better shot at winning this November.

“For an extreme [Narcissistic Personality Disorder] case like Donald Trump, the lives and troubles of other people are remote, incomprehensible — less real to him, and infinitely less important, than an incorrectly melted slice of cheese on his day’s hamburger,” he writes.

Breaking Banner

Conservative Republican investor explains why Trump is going down in November

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Self-described conservative Republican Mel Kimsey thinks President Donald Trump is going down in November.

Writing on the question and answer site Quora, Kimsey said that he fully expects former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president.

"I am a conservative Republican, and I see Biden as the only path to get our party back," he wrote on the site. "I and thousands of other Republicans and Independents will be pulling for Biden in every way. If there are an equivalent amount of Republicans against Joe Biden, and an equivalent amount Democrats for him, the thousands of us who know Trump for the buffoon and poser he is will tilt the balance in Biden’s favor."

Breaking Banner

In Trump meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to say why he ‘waited until April’ to shut down state

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday ignored a question about why he waited until April to issue stay-at-home orders for the state of Florida.

The governor was asked about his response to the novel coronavirus at a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

According to a pool report, DeSantis declined to answer the question.

"That was all spin," DeSantis said of the criticism. "You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000."

Breaking Banner

Trump lies about dire intel he received on virus — and says most people thought it would blow over

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lied about the dire intelligence assessments that he had received earlier this year about the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggested that most experts actually believed the virus would disappear.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason reports that Trump was asked about a Washington Post report this week that detailed the stark warnings about the threat of the virus that appeared in the President's Daily Brief, but which were seemingly ignored for weeks as the president sought to downplay the threat of the pandemic.

