‘Trump would love to be dictator-in-chief’: MSNBC legal analyst slams Trump’s threats to states
On MSNBC Saturday, MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley slammed President Donald Trump for his threats against states that have imposed coronavirus lockdowns.
“Even simpletons like me who just happen to own a few copies of the Constitution, I carry them around with me, enjoy that [Amendment] 10 of the Constitution, this is probably one of the easiest [amendments] to understand,” said anchor Ali Velshi. “It says the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively or to the people. What do you think’s going on with Trump? Do you think he just floats this stuff to get us all down a rabbit hole?”
“I think that Trump would love to be the dictator-in-chief,” said Wiley. “I think he would love a world in which anything he said goes, and you know, on some level if you’ve been running your own business and essentially you’ve functioned your business as the dictator because that’s what the law allows you, maybe you don’t understand how the Constitution works, and it has to be explained to him over and over again.”
“I think the problem here is that we have seen from Donald Trump that he really doesn’t care what it says,” she continued, “and I say that because we had an impeachment proceeding because the president of the United States wanted to use his power to extort from a foreign government essentially a politically motivated investigation of a rival. That, in addition to, you know, Congress using this pro forma power, this ability to say we’re going to stay in session, even when we’re not physically in D.C. to prevent Donald Trump from firing Jeff Sessions, that’s one of their fears was he was going to fire Jeff Sessions in order to protect himself.”
“This is a president who is motivated by his interests, not the interests of the country,” Wiley added. “And what Andrew Cuomo gave him was a civics lesson.”
Trump’s reopen America plan bashed by health experts: ‘They stripped out a whole lot of detail’
Health experts queried about Donald Trump's plan to "reopen America" while the coronavirus pandemic is still sweeping the country were critical of the proposals saying they are vague and lacking in details -- making it potentially dangerous for workers to return to their jobs.
According to a report from Politico, "President Donald Trump wants to get as many Americans back into the workplace as quickly as possible, but every metric he laid out this week for reopening the country has major flaws," adding, "Diagnostic testing has improved, but still lags behind what most public health experts say will be needed to keep the virus at bay. Antibody testing is just beginning — and the FDA chief has warned it’s not yet very accurate. Only a few states are recruiting and training the army of public health workers who will be needed to track, trace and isolate anyone exposed to the coronavirus."
The Rolling Stones join star-studded lineup for Covid-19 concert
The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday.
The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.
"We are honored to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast - from our homes in isolation," the group said in a statement released by Global Citizen, the nonprofit group that spearheaded the event with the World Health Organization (WHO).