Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s administration wanted to send masks out to every American — but couldn’t make it work

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s administration came up with the idea of recruiting Hanes and Fruit of the Loom to make masks for the 330 million Americans dealing with the coronavirus crisis. As the administration has fumbled its way through the pandemic, they couldn’t figure out how to distribute masks either, Axios reported.

During a coronavirus task force meeting, members of the group concluded that if the Center for Disease Control decided to mandate masks, then the least the government could do is provide them for people, a former senior HHS official told Axios. Currently, finding masks is a slog and many people have resolved to make their own masks or purchase them crafted by others on sites like Etsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration contacted the postal service and began looking into how they’d make it happen. But they couldn’t.

“It’s passed from different entities at the White House, and has been a dying a slow death,” one person familiar with the situation told Axios.

“Making these masks and getting them out is not complicated. If government leaders think this is too hard, how can we trust them to safely reopen our economy?” the former HHS official noted.

Read the full report at Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘America First’ response to coronavirus fails in a global pandemic: Conservative columnist

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot couldn't help but note that in all of the disaster movies or alien invasion flicks everyone bands together as a global society fighting a foe. But in President Donald Trump's world of America First policies, Boot wondered how Trump would respond to the Alien invasion.

"What if instead, we all burrow into our bunkers in the hope that the flying saucers will zap our neighbors instead of us?" he asked, taking the metaphor to the "America First" solution. "That is our choice as we confront a nonhuman enemy that is not alien to Earth but certainly alien to our experience. The coronavirus pandemic can either bring us together or drive us apart. So far it’s doing the latter, largely because of a lack of American leadership."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s coronavirus failures are way too big for him to ignore in his campaign: MSNBC’s John Heilemann

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still clinging to his bully pulpit, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said on Wednesday, noting that he's in a battle to refocus blame for his own mistakes responding to the coronavirus.

But news commentator John Heilemann predicted it wouldn't work, certainly not as more and more people die.

"It's an unusual circumstance -- an unprecedented circumstance and it does give Donald Trump a certain kind of advantage in the sense that he's central to this story," said Heilemann. "You could argue that he's saying things and doing things that will seal his defeat in November or he's saying things or seeing things that will seal his election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kansas Republicans overturn governor’s order restricting crowd sizes in churches

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Republicans on the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council voted to overturn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order restricting attendance at church and funereal services to 10 people or less.

BREAKING: Kansas Republican leaders revoke Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order limiting church gatherings to 10 people. #ksleg

— Jonathan Shorman (@jonshorman) April 8, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image