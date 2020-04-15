Trump’s anti-impeachment law professor urges him not to try to forcibly adjourn Congress

President Donald Trump expressed frustration over his appointees not being confirmed by the Republican Senate. It was a problem that former President Barack Obama faced, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) explained that appointees can’t be confirmed during an election year.

Now, Trump is taking the dramatic step to adjourn Congress himself as the president, claiming he has the Constitutional authority to do so. In fact, he doesn’t have the Constitutional authority to do so unless the House and Senate can’t decide on the date which they will adjourn.

Congress isn’t adjourned, they’re in quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis and many of the members of the leadership are still in Washington working.

During the impeachment hearings, Republicans and the White House called law professor Jonathan Turley to testify on their behalf that there wasn’t a standard met for impeachment.

Now Turley is taking to Twitter to caution Trump against taking the action.

“The President just said that he may unilaterally adjourn Congress. This seems to be a reference to Article II, Section 3, which gives a president in “extraordinary occasions” to convene or adjourn the Houses. This power has never been used and should not be used now,” he tweeted. “The power to adjourn only applies “in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment.” Pro forma sessions have been used by both Democratic and Republican houses to prevent recess appointments. I have long been a critic of such recess appointments.”

“Senators of both parties should vote to support the congressional control over adjournment. Absent a “disagreement” there is no presidential power to adjourn under Article II. A pandemic should not be an invitation for pandemonium. Indeed, we need regular order now more than ever,” he said.

