Trump’s coronavirus call with Wall Street execs immediately turned into ‘a bit of a disaster’: Politico reporter

President Donald Trump on Wednesday held a call with top Wall Street executives and bankers to discuss reopening the economy. But according to Politico reporter Ben White, things did not go well.
“The whole thing was a bit of a disaster, the way they announced this on Tuesday,” White explained on MSNBC, “read a lot of corporate CEO names that had no idea they were a part of this effort to reopen the economy, didn’t give anybody really time to plan to be on these calls. Among the Wall Street executives, a lot of them had earnings yesterday and couldn’t be on the call. One JP Morgan executive tried for 20 minutes to get in and couldn’t.”
“What they’re telling the president is, yes, of course we want the economy reopened. We want businesses to start up again,” he continued. “But we cannot do that, our employees will not feel safe until the testing regime is much more widespread, until people don’t feel like they’re going out to be guinea pigs to get the virus. There’s simply no way to do it that way. Make people feel safe. Make business owners feel like demand is going to be there and then you can start to reopen. So the whole thing was slap dash in the way it was set up, and slap dash in the way it was executed and I think Trump heard a lot of things maybe he didn’t want to hear.”
The coronavirus infection rate in the Jewish enclave of Lakewood Township in New Jersey has surpassed surrounding towns by nearly two to one. Now, Councilman Barry Calogero is calling for the National Guard to enforce social distancing rules on the community, according to the Shore News Network.
Calogero, who is also a politically appointed executive director of the Trump administration, called on the Army National Guard to deploy to his town and towns surrounding Lakewood to enforce Governor Phil Murphy’s quarantine orders.
"That's the story of healthcare in America today," former insurance executive Wendell Potter said Wednesday after the largest private health insurance provider in the U.S. announced that it saw a significant increase in profits over the last three months while the Covid-19 pandemic killed thousands of people and forced millions more off their employer-sponsored coverage.
UnitedHealth Group, whose CEO is an outspoken opponent of Medicare for All, said the coronavirus outbreak had "minimal impact" on its earnings in the first quarter of 2020 and is unlikely to disrupt the company's profit outlook for the rest of the year. As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has officially infected more than 636,000 people and killed more than 28,000 in the United States.
Some conspiracy theorists on the far right have been claiming that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in Mainland China and that it was unleashed as a form of biological warfare. And others have claimed that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab and escaped because of carelessness — not as some type of bio attack. But according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the “weight of evidence” indicates that the deadly coronavirus has “natural” origins.