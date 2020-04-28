Trump’s COVID-19 testing failures shaping up as 2020 issue — ‘It’s abysmal’

The 2020 campaign has been like none other, with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden effectively grounded from the campaign trail due to coronavirus social distancing regulations.
But the campaign has gone on, with both candidates using the media and technology to reach voters on the largest issues of the day, which largely means the coronavirus pandemic.
“Total deaths” and “job losses” are two issues that may haunt Trump’s reelection efforts.
But the Biden campaign is also drilling down by focusing on the lack of testing.
“There are nearly 330 million people in the United States — and according to the Trump White House, we’ve only conducted 5.4 million COVID-19 tests,” Biden posted on Twitter on Tuesday.
“It’s abysmal,” he noted.
“Donald Trump needs to scale up testing, and he needs to do it immediately,” Biden declared.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.