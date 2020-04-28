Quantcast
Trump’s COVID-19 testing failures shaping up as 2020 issue — ‘It’s abysmal’

1 min ago

The 2020 campaign has been like none other, with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden effectively grounded from the campaign trail due to coronavirus social distancing regulations.

But the campaign has gone on, with both candidates using the media and technology to reach voters on the largest issues of the day, which largely means the coronavirus pandemic.

“Total deaths” and “job losses” are two issues that may haunt Trump’s reelection efforts.

But the Biden campaign is also drilling down by focusing on the lack of testing.

“There are nearly 330 million people in the United States — and according to the Trump White House, we’ve only conducted 5.4 million COVID-19 tests,” Biden posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

“It’s abysmal,” he noted.

“Donald Trump needs to scale up testing, and he needs to do it immediately,” Biden declared.

