Trump’s effort to enlist private companies to reopen economy derided as an utter failure
Business leaders who took part in a series of calls with the president expressed fears they could be liable if employees went into work too early and got sick.
An attempt by President Donald Trump to enlist the assistance of private business leaders in his efforts to reopen the U.S. economy by early May was panned as a failure by participants and observers alike as the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic appears set to make an economic crash worse.
“He’s got to stop talking about turning the economy back on and start talking about making people feel safe, things that are happening around testing, and the health care system,” one CEO who commented anonymously for fear of White House reprisals told Politico. “That’s the only way you will really get the economy reopened over a period of time.”
The meetings and rollout of the president’s “Opening Our Country Council” were reportedly beset by confusion and chaos as the White House announced a series of calls with executives on Tuesday night without consulting participants, many of whom had preexisting commitments on quarterly earnings they could not reschedule.
Some business leaders had no idea that Trump was placing them on his 'Opening Our Country Council' until they heard him announce it.
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 16, 2020
According to the New York Times, CEOs on a series of White House calls were most concerned about the lack of testing, which would make people feel less safe even in the event of a reopening, and the possibility company leadership could be held liable for putting employees back to work before it was safe:
Mr. Trump opened the call by saying that “testing is under control” in the country. But after each executive was given a minute or two to provide his or her overview of what was needed to reopen the economy, there was a wide consensus that more testing was needed before the economy could reopen, according to two people who participated on the call. Among those who made the point that the testing was necessary to track who was infected and who might have immunity before returning employees to work sites was Jeffrey P. Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon.
Another issue of great concern to the executives on the call, one participant said, was the need to address the liability companies could face if employees got sick after returning to work, given the possibility that workers who felt that they were brought back too soon—or were not placed in a safe environment—could sue en masse.
“CEOs will go along with Trump’s plan to force employees into workplaces against the advice of public health experts, killing many—for the sole purpose of juicing the stock market and his re-election effort—but only if workers have no legal recourse,” Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler noted on Twitter.
As Vanity Fair reported, Trump’s council on reopening the economy has already gone through a number of changes in just days:
Earlier this week, it looked as though Donald Trump, in all his infinite wisdom, had put his daughter and son-in-law on the council advising the White House on when to “reopen” the country. Given the president’s long history of putting the dynamic duo in charge of matters they have literally no business being anywhere near, and his claim that Ivanka has single-handedly created 15 million jobs, the development appeared unsurprising if not completely absurd. Luckily, it seems that someone with some ounce of sense intervened, and told Trump he should probably speak to a few actual business executives, if not real-life economists. And what do you know? Those people have apparently told him it would be absurd to get back to regular life before the government has hugely increased testing capabilities.
Progressives derided the latest failure by the president to put together a coherent response to the ongoing economic and public health crises brought on by the pandemic and noted the reporting from the Times on the calls and task force had highlighted concerns from CEOs that they could be liable for forcing employees back to work.
“An utter shit show described here,” tweeted Talking Points Memo‘s Josh Marshall, adding readers should note the desire from CEOs “to be immune from liability if employees are forced to go back to work and get sick and die.”
COVID-19
‘Shameful’: With blessing from Trump Treasury, big bank seizes coronavirus relief payments from veterans
"USAA is confiscating the emergency $1,200 coronavirus checks from veterans and military families who have debt, leaving us struggling to survive during this crisis. This is absolutely unacceptable."
The Treasury Department last week gave U.S. financial institutions the go-ahead to seize coronavirus stimulus payments to pay off individuals' outstanding debts, and one of the nation's largest banks is reportedly already taking advantage of the green light.
2020 Election
History shows why Trump should be terrified
When American presidents run for re-election, they usually win — especially in recent history. Before President Donald Trump, his three most recent predecessors were granted a full eight years by the American electoral system. The last president to lose re-election was George H.W. Bush.
With the 2020 election essentially on ice while the coronavirus crisis unfurls, it’s worth asking: What does it take for a president to miss out on a second term in the United States?
The benefits of incumbency
Being an incumbent running for re-election is clearly an advantage. Voters don’t have to imagine the candidate as president. Every day, just by existing, the candidate shows that in the most literal sense they are presidential material. And the presidency gives them opportunities that their opponents lack: they can command media attention, make important decisions, and embrace the pageantry of the office. The benefits of incumbency for other political offices, too, are well documented.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world
In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.
"Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world," she tweeted.

"President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world."