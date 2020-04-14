Trump’s epic hypocrisy on WHO exposed by CNN’s John King

On Tuesday, CNN anchor John King laid into President Donald Trump for his attacks on the World Health Organization — pointing out that he has done everything he is accusing them of doing.

“I’m not going to defend the WHO. CNN called the coronavirus a pandemic before the World Health Irganization. It was flat-footed,” King told host Erin Burnett. “It did overly trust China, the president is right about that, but look at the president’s own words.”

“He said we were working with the World Health Organization back in the early days and things were fantastic,” continued King. “He repeatedly defended China. On the day in late January he said this would never be a pandemic, he said that was because President Xi was on top of it and he trusted the president of China. He wouldn’t answer a question about that after that, saying he was being respectful of China. He said the World Health Organization is responsible for deaths around the world because it cozied up to China. He did the same thing.”

Watch below: