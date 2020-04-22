Trump’s HHS chief told him coronavirus was ‘under control’ in January — and boasted of creating ‘fast’ tests

A new report from the Wall Street Journal documents how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar delivered overly rosy assessments of the United States’ preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
According to WSJ, Azar told Trump on January 29th that the virus was “under control” and then boasted that “the U.S. government had never mounted a better interagency response to a crisis” and that it also created a test kit for the virus in the “fastest” time ever.
It would later turn out, of course, that the virus was not under control and that testing kits developed by the Centers for Disease Control were defective, which set the U.S. weeks behind other countries in tracking the virus’s spread.
When Azar’s testing promise fell apart, he reportedly lashed out at CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and yelled “Did you lie to me?” at him, according to one source.
“Interviews with more than two dozen administration officials and others involved in the government’s coronavirus effort show that Mr. Azar waited for weeks to brief the president on the threat, oversold his agency’s progress in the early days and didn’t coordinate effectively across the health-care divisions under his purview,” the Journal reports.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.