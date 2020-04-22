Quantcast
Trump’s HHS chief told him coronavirus was ‘under control’ in January — and boasted of creating ‘fast’ tests

A new report from the Wall Street Journal documents how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar delivered overly rosy assessments of the United States’ preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

According to WSJ, Azar told Trump on January 29th that the virus was “under control” and then boasted that “the U.S. government had never mounted a better interagency response to a crisis” and that it also created a test kit for the virus in the “fastest” time ever.

It would later turn out, of course, that the virus was not under control and that testing kits developed by the Centers for Disease Control were defective, which set the U.S. weeks behind other countries in tracking the virus’s spread.

When Azar’s testing promise fell apart, he reportedly lashed out at CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and yelled “Did you lie to me?” at him, according to one source.

“Interviews with more than two dozen administration officials and others involved in the government’s coronavirus effort show that Mr. Azar waited for weeks to brief the president on the threat, oversold his agency’s progress in the early days and didn’t coordinate effectively across the health-care divisions under his purview,” the Journal reports.


Archaeology is revealing fascinating new clues about William Shakespeare’s life and death

William Shakespeare is widely regarded as one of the greatest authors of all time and one of the most important and influential people who has ever lived. His written works (plays, sonnets and poems) have been translated into more than 100 languages and these are performed around the world.

There is also an enduring desire to learn more about the man himself. Countless books and articles have been written about Shakespeare’s life. These have been based primarily on the scholarly analysis of his works and the official record associated with him and his family. Shakespeare’s popularity and legacy endures, despite uncertainties in his life story and debate surrounding his authorship and identity.

WATCH: Chaos erupts in Walmart as woman uses pepper spray to enforce social distancing

A customer at a D.C. Walmart looking to enforce social distancing pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed a fellow shopper after an elevator got too crowded, and the incident was caught on video.

According to a report from WHSV, shoppers at the D.C. location were trying to board an elevator when a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask tried to close the doors. When another woman tried to force her way through, the unmasked woman pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the encroaching woman in the face.

