Trump’s latest target to blame for his coronavirus failures is at least his sixth: report

President Donald Trump’s infamous statement about the coronavirus pandemic may haunt him forever: “I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said, when asked on March 13 about his failure to ensure there were enough testing kits – a problem that still exists.

Here’s the clip. On the lack of testing #Covid_19 and the “failure” of the response, @realDonaldTrump: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” #COVID pic.twitter.com/rpTh5DcILr — Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) March 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, this president takes the blame for almost nothing, ever.

But as the Associated Press reports, Trump is a master at throwing blame at everyone else, and there are at least six entities he’s cycled through already that he wants Americans to think are responsible.

“First, it was the media that was at fault,” the AP reports. “Then, Democratic governors came under fire. China, President Barack Obama and federal watchdogs have all had a turn in the crosshairs. And now it’s the World Health Organization that’s to blame.”

As for the buck stopping “here,” the famous sign that sat on President Harry S. Truman’s desk, well, that is not an option for this administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has blamed “Democratic governors for alleged mismanagement at the front lines of the crisis. The media, first for hyping the threat of the virus and then for not giving the administration credit for its response. Federal inspectors general, believed to be conspiring to make the White House look bad. The Obama administration, for not adequately preparing. China, initially absolved of responsibility, then accused of covering up worrisome health data. And now the WHO, from which Trump has threatened to withhold funding.”

As for his own performance on the coronavirus pandemic, Trump says “I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said March 16.

“I think we’ve done a great job,” he declared. “I couldn’t have done it any better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d rate it at 10. I think we’ve done a great job,” President Trump says when asked how he would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on a scale on 1-10, pointing to travel bans and plans to ramp up testing. https://t.co/1TBAL8cn2G pic.twitter.com/juSEj3wdgE — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020