Trump’s much-hyped Walmart and CVS coronavirus testing centers have been a massive flop

During a press conference last month, President Donald Trump brought several corporate bigwigs with him to announce that major retailers Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Target would all be making their parking lots available to set up drive-through COVID-19 testing centers.

“The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been nearly three weeks since that announcement, however, and CNN reports that companies have only set up five of these testing centers in the United States so far — and that none of them are available to the general public.

“There is one drive-thru at a CVS in Massachusetts, three at two Walmarts and a Walgreens in the Chicago area and another at a Rite Aid in Philadelphia,” CNN has found. “Almost all of the locations are offering coronavirus testing only to first responders and health care workers, and some offer it only to those who fall under those categories and are showing symptoms.”

None of the companies contacted by CNN outlined concrete plans to expand the number of testing sites the president pledged they’d create, and many would only say that they were still working with the government on the initiative.