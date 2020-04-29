Trump’s ‘narcissism, incompetence and ideology’ has been ‘a deadly combination for the US: Former Ebola czar

Former Ebola Czar Ron Klain blasted President Donald Trump during an appearance on MSNBC Wednesday.

Host Nicolle Wallace played a clip of Trump that she noted shows “his obsession and his association with the numbers in his view of his own conduct.”

It was the day Trump spent at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta where he said he liked “the numbers where they are.” Trump was refusing to allow a cruise ship to dock in the United States because there were covid-19 cases on board and he didn’t want the numbers to increase. Since then, thousands have died and the U.S. reached 1 million infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you think there’s a piece of self-defeating behavior where he doesn’t invoke the Defense Production Act, he doesn’t muster the ingenuity of American science and industry and business to get the testing where he says he wants it because he doesn’t want to see where the numbers really are?” asked Wallace.

“Nicolle, it’s a combination of three things,” said Klain. “That’s the first thing, I think the president has under-count and downplay the disease and if you test and if you find it, we certainly have much more of it than the million cases we officially counted then that will drive the numbers up. I think the second thing is, just incompetence, a lot of incompetence around this. Bad decisions, bad leadership, bad coordination that have plagued this problem. I think the third thing is ideology. I think the president doesn’t want to use the full powers of the office to command the private sector to produce these tests because how he thinks that’s socialism or something crazy like this. So, I think you add his narcissism, incompetence and ideology put these together, that has been, sadly, a very deadly combination for our country.”

Watch the video below: