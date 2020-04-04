Quantcast
Trump’s new plan for covering COVID-19 patients has administration officials scrambling once again: report

6 mins ago

According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s decision not to reopen the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges, and to instead pay hospitals to treat uninsured coronavirus patients, blindsided not just insurance companies, but his own health officials — and left everyone scrambling to implement his orders.

“The rollout of the new hospital pay program capped a frenetic several days within the administration, prompted by a White House official’s confirmation Tuesday that there would be no reopening of the Obamacare markets,” wrote Adam Cancryn, Nancy Cook, and Susannah Luthi. “That declaration surprised even some officials in the Health and Human Services Department, who believed the concept was still under consideration. And amid a crush of criticism from Democrats led by 2020 front runner Joe Biden, it worried officials who viewed the verdict as an unforced error in the middle of a historic pandemic.”

Trump’s plan would effectively send more money to Republican-controlled states that have higher uninsured populations and have not expanded Medicaid. It also allows the administration to “sidestep an awkward reckoning with the Affordable Care Act that he’s long vowed to kill.”

But it was a shock to many in the administration, who had actually gone so far as to tell insurance companies that a special enrollment period for the Obamacare markeplaces was in the works.

“The move made sense to many in both the industry and Trump’s own administration, because Americans who lose their health insurance as a result of losing their job are already eligible to sign up for Obamacare outside of the traditional month-long enrollment period,” stated the report. “With the coronavirus pandemic straining hospitals and the administration’s projections growing increasingly dire, health officials began signaling to insurers that it was preparing to give the broader pool of uninsured Americans a fresh shot at getting coverage, three people with knowledge of the discussions said.”

“It’s a bad decision optics-wise,” said an unnamed administration official. “It politicizes people’s access to health services during a serious national health emergency.”

Trump is preparing the ground for a totalitarian dictatorship

20 mins ago

April 4, 2020

We're all going to know someone who has died of the coronavirus when this is over. The tragic news is all over Facebook and Twitter already. My friend Patricia Bosworth, the actress and biographer, died on Friday of the virus. Everyone has friends and acquaintances who have the virus, family members who have died, favorite musicians or actors and friends of friends who are sick and dying. The virus has taken them from us, but so has Donald Trump with his inaction and lying and childish finger-pointing and failure to take responsibility.

This article first appeared in Salon.

HBO’s Bill Maher returns to rip Trump over the pandemic — and blast his fans who are rallying around ‘the guy who made it worse’

59 mins ago

April 4, 2020

HBO's Bill Maher returned on Friday night via YouTube to blast Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and took on fans of the president who are rallying around him, calling their response "irrational."

Speaking from what appeared to be his backyard, the "Real Time" host noted that Americans tend to rally around their leaders in times of crisis but that this president is not deserving of support.

"Was the current crisis preventable? " he asked. "Not all of it, of course. But we could have done what South Korea did, their nightmare started the day our's did. But while Trump shut up experts, happy-talked and lied his ass off, South Korea put a strong testing program into place, tracing people, and today they have twenty-0ne times the cases and thirty times fewer deaths."

