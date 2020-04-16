Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world

In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.

“Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world,” she tweeted.

“President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet. “As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world.”

But according to some analysis, coronavirus testing in the U.S. is stalling. A report from the Washington Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham states that there’s one curve regarding coronavirus that’s definitely flattening: The rate at which Americans are being tested.

“The United States drastically ramped up testing starting in mid-March, yet progress has slowed,” Cunningham wrote this Wednesday. “The number of tests performed daily still falls far short of what experts suggest is needed to allow Americans to start resuming normal activities.”

McEnany’s tweets got some serious pushback from folks who disagreed with her version of reality.

We're 39th in testing per capita. Looks like you're fitting right in! — David Pakman (@dpakman) April 16, 2020

It's Your day 3 at work and already started with lies! South Korea has a population of 51.6 Million and they have tested over 10.8 Million People! that is almost 25% and also almost 3 times more than USA's 3.3 Million you claim! — Alex Haditaghi (@Alexhaditaghi) April 16, 2020

This is all spin. But if you’re looking for accurate talking points: We have more deaths than any other country — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 16, 2020

No, not per capita we haven't. (That means per unit of population. So go to the last column "Tests/1m pop." Sort highest to lowest. We are ranked number 43, per capita.)https://t.co/nwpUfhd5XT — Rhiannon Fionn-Bowman (@RhiFionn) April 16, 2020

You’re wrong — EJ (@ejtwister) April 16, 2020

Most of the tests performed are also clustered in currently known hotspots, for obvious reasons. But rural areas with no access to tests are also getting sick. They just aren’t acknowledged because the untested are the uncounted. — Michelle (@PurpleEggsNHam) April 16, 2020

“Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful” – Trump, MARCH 6 pic.twitter.com/pNC23T6Z71 — kevin (@KevINthe406) April 16, 2020

That’s a flat out lie — Ducky, the myth and legend 🦆 (rabbit season 😉) (@TherealDucky1) April 16, 2020

Pssst… you have to distribute them to the people after you “authorize” them. — Lori Lane Rodriguez (@dogriguez) April 16, 2020

I can’t get a test — carolyn fahey (@shamrockmass) April 16, 2020

He told the WHO no when they offered tests. That is not cutting red tape, that is wrapping America in red tape. #LiesLiesLies don’t make this POTUS look good, it makes @realDonaldTrump look worse, in every way. — Amber White (@AmberAmberwh) April 16, 2020

If by “red tape” you mean he’s desperately trying to cover up and blame anyone or anything for his abysmal failures in his handling of this crisis, then sure. — Sydney asks: OMG, GOP, WTF?!! ❄🌊 (@Arwenslp) April 16, 2020

She’s not the brightest — Maggie Klaus (@Maggie_Klaus) April 16, 2020

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.” – @PressSec https://t.co/3bBnQ8KSij — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 16, 2020

Now do "tests per thousand population" and tell me if we're still testing "FAR MORE" than any other country in the world. Please keep in mind the US has the third largest population of all the countries in the world, and is far richer than #1 or #2. — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) April 16, 2020