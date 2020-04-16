Quantcast
Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world

Published

4 mins ago

on

In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.

“Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world,” she tweeted.

“President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet. “As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world.”

But according to some analysis, coronavirus testing in the U.S. is stalling. A report from the Washington Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham states that there’s one curve regarding coronavirus that’s definitely flattening: The rate at which Americans are being tested.

“The United States drastically ramped up testing starting in mid-March, yet progress has slowed,” Cunningham wrote this Wednesday. “The number of tests performed daily still falls far short of what experts suggest is needed to allow Americans to start resuming normal activities.”

McEnany’s tweets got some serious pushback from folks who disagreed with her version of reality.

