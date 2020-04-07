Trump’s new top flack attacked Biden for 2009 swine flu death toll — and it’s about to come back to haunt her

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany last month attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for his handling of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic — but now her old tweet is about to come back to haunt her.

On March 13th, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to seriously strike the United States, McEnany tried to deflect criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis by comparing it to how the Obama administration handled H1N1 more than a decade ago.

“When Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic, this happened in America: 60.8 MILLION infected, 274,304 hospitalized, 12,469 died,” she wrote. “By contrast, President Donald Trump has led, taking unprecedented action to stop the coronavirus and protect Americans!”

However, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Tuesday afternoon that the estimated death toll from COVID-19 this year in the United States has already passed 12,000, meaning it’s a virtual certainty that more Americans will have died from COVID-19 by the end of Wednesday at the very latest.

Additionally, the estimated swine flu death toll in 2009 was over the span of an entire year, whereas the coronavirus matched its death toll in a manner of mere weeks.

