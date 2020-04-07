Quantcast
Trump’s new top flack attacked Biden for 2009 swine flu death toll — and it’s about to come back to haunt her

1 hour ago

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany last month attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for his handling of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic — but now her old tweet is about to come back to haunt her.

On March 13th, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to seriously strike the United States, McEnany tried to deflect criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis by comparing it to how the Obama administration handled H1N1 more than a decade ago.

“When Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic, this happened in America: 60.8 MILLION infected, 274,304 hospitalized, 12,469 died,” she wrote. “By contrast, President Donald Trump has led, taking unprecedented action to stop the coronavirus and protect Americans!”

However, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Tuesday afternoon that the estimated death toll from COVID-19 this year in the United States has already passed 12,000, meaning it’s a virtual certainty that more Americans will have died from COVID-19 by the end of Wednesday at the very latest.

Additionally, the estimated swine flu death toll in 2009 was over the span of an entire year, whereas the coronavirus matched its death toll in a manner of mere weeks.

Coronavirus is forcing the GOP to admit its theory of governance is a myth: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In an op-ed for New York Magazine's Intelligencer this Tuesday, Eric Levitz writes that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control, the Republican Party is silently admitting one thing: that its theory of governance is a "lie."

According to Levitz, the three principles of GOP governance is the assumption that undocumented immigrants are a scourge on society; the gutting of federal agencies will make government run more efficiently, and the super rich are solely to be credited for their exorbitant incomes.

Levitz writes that Trump was making a "halfway convincing show of governing" that those claims are rooted in some sort of reality -- but that's was before the coronavirus hit.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.

Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain's letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.

He accused Crozier of committing a "betrayal" and creating a "big controversy" in Washington by spreading his letter so widely among the Navy.

He attacked the captain as either "too naive" or "stupid" to do his job.

Sailors reported that they felt like they were being yelled at and shouted back at the message from Modly.

Devastating column outlines why Trump’s coronavirus response was ‘doomed to fail’

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appointed a new chief of personnel for the White House that had no experience in the White House or personnel. It infuriated the head of the Office of Personnel Management so much she quit.

Johnny McEntee, the new director of the Office of Presidential Personnel reports directly to the president. But according to the Washington Post, the youngster's inexperience is now causing problems for a White House desperate for experience.

