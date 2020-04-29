Trump’s own testing chief says his promise of 5 million daily coronavirus tests is ‘impossible’

During a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump claimed that the U.S. will be able to carry out five million coronavirus tests per day. But according to a top official overseeing the effort, that goal is nowhere near achievable given the technology that’s available, TIME reports.
“[T]here is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even five million tests a day,” Admiral Brett Giroir told TIME. Since the beginning of the year, the Administration has conducted 5.7 million tests in total.
According to Covid Tracking Project data, the largest number of tests conducted by the U.S. in a single day was 314,182. To meet Trump’s goal. the U.S. would have to ramp up testing by 1,500 percent.
“Trump’s assertion was the latest in a series of inaccurate and misleading statements made by the president about the COVID-19 crisis that have often placed him at odds with the experts advising him,” TIME’s W.J. Hennigan writes. “On Feb. 28, speaking about the new coronavirus, he declared ‘like a miracle, it will disappear.’ On March 6 he said that ‘anybody that wants a test can get a test’. Last week, bizarrely, he speculated that ‘ultraviolet’ light or the injecting of disinfectants might serve as treatments.”
Read more over at TIME.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.