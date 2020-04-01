Trumps says he wants to build more hospital ships — but doesn’t realize how long it will take

President Donald Trump announced at the press conference Wednesday that he wants at least two more hospital ships like the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy tending to coronavirus cases in New York and Los Angeles.

The problem, however, is that building such medical ships would take well over a year, if not two years or more for larger ships. The Atlantic Mercy Hospital Ship was the world’s biggest civilian hospital ship upon its completion. And it cost $100 million to build.

Funding for the Mercy was passed in Dec. 2013 and was slated to be finished in July 2017.

By the time these ships are finished, the coronavirus should have a vaccine by the time these ships would be finished.

However, it would be beneficial for future pandemics. The other alternative is to prepare for such pandemics with a quicker and more responsible timeline.

