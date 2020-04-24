Trumps Secretary of Transportation explains to Fox News that ‘there can be social distancing on airplanes’

Speaking on Fox News this Friday, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao suggested that the “96 percent drop in passenger volume” on airlines is enough for social distancing on flights to be effective.

“There can be social distancing on airplanes these days,” she said, adding that airlines are enforcing the practice “their own way.”

“They’re not putting passengers in the middle seat,” she continued. “They’re spacing the passengers out, they’re cleaning the cabins much more frequently, they’re asking their crews to not use the same equipment …”

