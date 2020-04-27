Quantcast
Trump’s Vegas hotel starts taking reservations again — even as pandemic continues

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has begun taking reservations for mid-May — even though the coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

“The decision to reopen comes at a time when Trump properties, much like the hotel industry at large, have seen steep declines in revenue owing to closures related to the spread of the coronavirus,” reported Sam Stein. “That decline has sparked other hotels and casinos in Las Vegas — including Wynn Las Vegas and Treasure Island—to announce that they will be opening their doors in mid-May too.” However, some hotels, like MGM, are not going to allow bookings before June, in an abundance of caution.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has recently been calling for resorts in the city to reopen, contrary to the advice of most medical experts.

The Trump Hotel in Vegas is situated just off of the Strip. It does not contain a casino, unlike most other high-end resorts in the area.


