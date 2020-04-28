Quantcast
Trump’s White House employs ‘cheap intimidation tactics’ to manipulate the news: media critic

2 hours ago

When President Donald Trump held his nightly White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, April 24, a White House staffer was determined to micromanage which journalists would be seated where — and Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple offers a scathing analysis in a video posted on Twitter and YouTube, explaining why the staffer’s actions were so egregious.

“The White House is invoking the Secret Service and using cheap intimidation tactics to scare reporters into other seats,” Wemple asserts in the video. And the Post media critic goes on to say, “They’re using these seats to accomplish a change in tone in the briefing room. The president doesn’t want to answer — or even face — the sort of questions that CNN and other outlets are asking in that briefing room. It doesn’t matter where you put the reporters; those questions have to be answered.”

In video footage taken before the press conference got underway, Wemple explains, Katie Price (a White House official) is seen asking Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson to move from the back of the White House briefing room to the front row — where CNN’s Kaitlan Collins had planned to sit.

Wemple, in the video, asserts, “It’s not Price’s role or job to tell reporters where to sit. It’s not even the president’s job or the chief of staff’s job. That job falls to the White House Correspondents’ Association.”

In the video, Wemple explains that the WHCA was founded in 1914 when Democrat Woodrow Wilson was president — and one of things it is designed to do is make sure that reporters who are likely to ask tough questions aren’t marginalized. In other words, someone like Collins, theoretically, should be seated near the front because she is more likely to ask tough questions. The WHCA, as Wemple lays out in the video, is designed to encourage reporters to act as watchdogs — which is what they are supposed to do in a democratic republic.

Watch the video below:

 


Billionaire Russian oligarch and Trump pal laments ‘I’m going bust’ despite his friends ruling the roost

22 mins ago

April 28, 2020

Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov complained that despite his key relationships with Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, he's still "going bust," in his businesses.

According to the Daily Mail, Agalarov said the coronavirus shutdowns have caused his Crocus Group business is in trouble. He mostly handles shopping malls, exhibition facilities, an aquarium, restaurants and fitness clubs that employs about 15,000 people. Those businesses are all now shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Trump was warned more than a dozen times about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in January and February

23 mins ago

April 28, 2020

US President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

The warnings -- more than a dozen included in classified briefings known as the President's Daily Brief -- came during a time the president was mostly downplaying the threat of a COVID-19 pandemic.

The Post, citing unnamed current and former US officials, said the warnings were contained in the daily classified summary of the most important global issues and security threats.

For weeks, the Daily Briefs traced the spread of the virus, said that China was suppressing information about the virus's lethality and ease of transmission, and mentioned the frightful political and economic consequences, the Post said.

GOP is starting to realize that Trump’s spin is ‘collapsing under the weight of reality’: op-ed

29 mins ago

April 28, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Paul Waldman contends that Republicans are starting to realize that spinning President Trump's faults can only go so far, and that spin will eventually collapse under the "weight of reality" -- and that reality could bring them down with it in 2020.

"There are some things you can’t explain away, like 56,000 Americans dead (so far) from the coronavirus, an administration response that has been chaotic and incompetent, and a president whose communication about the pandemic has been so uninformed and embarrassing that his own aides are trying to figure out how to keep his mouth shut," Waldman writes.

