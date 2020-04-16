Quantcast
Tucker Carlson attacks Michelle Obama and says she’s trying to ‘destroy’ American democracy

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed Tuesday that former first lady Michelle Obama’s support for mail-in voting could “destroy” American democracy.

“Former first lady Michelle Obama is using this crisis to promote the radical expansion of nationwide voting by mail,” Carlson said. “Citizens could request ballots online and then print them at home. Now, no serious person at the national level has ever suggested doing that before, because of course, it would instantly destroy the public’s faith in election outcomes, and hence, our democracy. But if there was ever a time to sneak something this disruptive past a beleaguered and distracted population, this is it.”

Obama and When We All Vote, the non-partisan voter registration organization she co-chairs, released a statement Monday arguing that “Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe. Expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment — and they’re long overdue.”

The statement added that “there is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.”

It also said the measures it supports are necessary “to promote fair and safe access to the 2020 primary and general elections amid COVID-19’s ongoing impact. Every American deserves the right to cast their ballot safely and without unnecessary risk.”

When We All Vote and the former first lady support the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020 — a bill introduced last month by Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Ron Wyden of Oregon. It would guarantee voters 20 days of early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail. In addition, the bill would aim to “guarantee that all voter registration applications submitted by mail or online, up until and 21 days prior to Election Day, are deemed valid.”

Salon spoke last week with Marian Schneider, president of the nongovernmental and nonpartisan voting rights organization Verified Voting. When discussing an editorial by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in opposition to expanded access to mail-in voting, Schneider told Salon that “we are in the midst of a public health crisis, and we have to look at how we’re going to deliver the election in a way that keeps voters and poll workers alike safe. And I do think vote-by-mail has a role to play, but Verified Voting is, of course, focused on election security. That’s our mission, and we have some top-line recommendations for states that are ramping up vote by mail that would address security concerns.”

McDaniel claimed in her editorial that “the Democrats’ all-mail ballots proposal is a ruse to legalize ballot harvesting nationwide. Any person would be allowed to return an unlimited number of absentee ballots for voters, opening the door for political operatives to deliver ballots in bulk. They could even be paid, as long as he or she is not paid based on the number of ballots returned.”

You can watch the clip below via Media Matters for America:


Expert slams Trump’s threat to adjourn Congress to unilaterally install political nominees: ‘That’s banana republic stuff’

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to adjourn both chambers of Congress so he can unilaterally ram through judges and political appointees amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move Democratic lawmakers and legal experts said would be dictatorial and unconstitutional.

During a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House Wednesday evening, Trump urged Congress to voluntarily vote to end the current legislative session so he can "recess appoint" nominees without Senate approval. Members of Congress are currently in their home districts and not expected to return to Washington, D.C. until next month at the earliest due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

Fox News fights coronavirus misinformation lawsuit: First Amendment protects ‘false’ speech

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Fox News has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Washington state group accusing the network of "deceptive" coronavirus coverage by arguing that the First Amendment protects "false" and "outrageous" speech.

The network's lawyers said in a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit that the "First Amendment does not permit censoring this type of speech based on the theory that it is 'false' or 'outrageous.' Nor does the law of the State of Washington."

The Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE) filed a lawsuit in King County earlier this month seeking a court order barring the network from "interfering with reasonable and necessary measures to contain the virus by publishing further false and deceptive content."

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley: Trump is ‘the worst president you can imagine’ for the COVID-19 crisis

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

A presidential historian on Thursday said he couldn't imagine any other president responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as poorly as President Donald Trump has so far.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley said that the United States has been getting hit hard by the coronavirus in part because Trump completely distrusts scientists.

"With Donald Trump, we've had a president who has been denouncing scientific experts since day one," he said. "Total climate denial, saying 99 percent of the scientists are wrong about climate change, treating it as if it is some kind of hoax. So this is a president that's been having a war against science his entire administration. He gutted CDC, got rid of the experts in the White House, so he was caught deeply flat-footed."

